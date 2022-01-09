Boston Partners Sells 24,519 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

