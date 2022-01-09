Boston Partners Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in International Money Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

IMXI stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $622.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

