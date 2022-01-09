Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,548 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after buying an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $51,780,696,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

HCA stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

