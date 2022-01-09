Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.