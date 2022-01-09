Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $370.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.14 and its 200 day moving average is $430.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.