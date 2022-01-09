Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,851 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

ACWI stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.97 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

