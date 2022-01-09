Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $164.64 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

