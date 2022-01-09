Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $138.08.

