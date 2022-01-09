Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

