Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

