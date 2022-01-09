Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

