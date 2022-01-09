BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $416.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 416 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 419 ($5.65), with a volume of 251121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.83).

The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 500.11.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

