BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.59% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $95,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

