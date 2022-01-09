Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.19. 280,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

