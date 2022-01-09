Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HRTG stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 70,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.