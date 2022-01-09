Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.06. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,972.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,159 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

