Brokerages Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $4.96 on Friday. LianBio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

