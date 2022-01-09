Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 385,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,833. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.