Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $497.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.50 million and the lowest is $493.59 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Tlwm raised its holdings in NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NICE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $277.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

