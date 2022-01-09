Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. Workday posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

WDAY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.24. 1,176,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,780.75, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

