Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $19.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.08 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.