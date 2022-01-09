Brokerages Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 1,225,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,050. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

