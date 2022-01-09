Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 28,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,341. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

