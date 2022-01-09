Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $14.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $78.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

