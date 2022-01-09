Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $14.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $78.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS.
Shares of ESPR stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
