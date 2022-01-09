Brokerages Expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of FLNC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 1,057,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

