Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $588.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $111.32. 446,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

