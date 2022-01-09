Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $15.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

