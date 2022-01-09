Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

