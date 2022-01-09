Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce $1.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the lowest is $940,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.