Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.69 Million

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $268.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.50 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

OHI opened at $31.37 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

