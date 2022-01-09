Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.79 Million

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $197.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $201.63 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $157.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $734.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.40 million to $738.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $965.30 million, with estimates ranging from $932.82 million to $995.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

SHAK stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. 777,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

