Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

