Brokerages Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $154.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $619.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

STER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 381,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.