Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $3.01. Target posted earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.78. 3,052,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $245.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

