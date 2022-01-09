Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $40.83

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,715. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

