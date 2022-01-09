Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.10

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research firms recently commented on GAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

