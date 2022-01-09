Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

