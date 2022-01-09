Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $212.63

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

MIDD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 290,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,992. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Middleby has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

