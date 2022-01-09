Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $161.00

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unity Software stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,802,010 shares of company stock valued at $311,453,597 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 186.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 584.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

