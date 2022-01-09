Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $9.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.