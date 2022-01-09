Brokers Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of GL opened at $100.72 on Friday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

