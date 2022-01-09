Brooktree Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,316 shares during the period. Rimini Street comprises approximately 6.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 1.12% of Rimini Street worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,111,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

