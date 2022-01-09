Brooktree Capital Management Has $3 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $164.64 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

