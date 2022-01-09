Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

HOM.U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.05. 21,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,145. The firm has a market cap of C$558.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

