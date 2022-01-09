BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,008.03

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $109,008.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005512 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

