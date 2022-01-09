Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Down 6.1%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $251.81 and last traded at $252.26. 20,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 550,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.79.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.