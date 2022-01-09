Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Down 6.1%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $251.81 and last traded at $252.26. 20,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 550,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.