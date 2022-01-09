Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.99

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 170191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

BFLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after buying an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after buying an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,528,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

