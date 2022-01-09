Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 360,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Cabot has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

