Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.20 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

