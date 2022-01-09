Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $92.10

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.10, but opened at $90.19. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $90.70, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

